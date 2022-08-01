Budweiser Clydesdales to return for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

A press release states that the Clydesdales’ appearance in Knoxville is one of the hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make several appearances in the area, including two at the McGhee Tyson Airport for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, according to the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon to kick off the festivities both mornings of the air show.

Parking areas will open at 7 a.m. and the event gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

Officials encourage attendees to arrive when the parking areas open in order to avoid traffic and ensure they do not miss any of the festivities.

“We are expecting a full day of air show entertainment that will kick off with the world-renowned Clydesdales as part of our opening ceremonies," said Patrick Wilson, President of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. From jets streaking across the sky to the impressive Clydesdales performing on the ground below, the Smoky Mountain Air Show will have something for everyone.”

A press release states that the Clydesdales’ appearance in Knoxville is one of the hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

Horses chosen for the hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail, officials said. A gentle temperament is important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

Officials said that each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.