Central Street is booming with businesses- but also with ways to have fun. Whether you are looking to watch a scary movie or sing your heart out with karaoke, Central Street has plenty of ways to entertain.

Central Cinema

Central Cinema is a movie theater unlike any other. It shows everything from "one-hit" wonders to scary movies that will make you cringe.

Owner William Mahaffey explained he is thankful that this area has become a place for people to come have fun.

"We've always like this area, and it's shown a lot of growth over the last couple of years," he said.

Y Not

If movies aren't you're thing, how about karaoke?

Y Not is a little bar where everyone seems to know everyone. Although karaoke doesn't start until the evening, the bar's proprietress will do almost anything to keep you happy.

Owner Elaine Davis explained since she took over and renamed the bar Y Not people have been very supportive.

"Since I've come here, the people have been loving. They've been kind." she said.

The bar is named after a tattoo that she has on her arm that says Tony. Her granddaughter thought it said Y Not, so it stuck.

Relix

If you are looking for a more private location, Relix is the place!

It's a private event space that is perfect for office parties, weddings, and concerts.

The space features a full bar and disco ball perfect for dancing the night away.

Whitney Schuh, one of the owners of Relix, hopes to see Central Street continue to become a destination.

"We would just love to see Central continue to grow, continue to have vibrant businesses, and that the awareness continues to come," Schuh said.