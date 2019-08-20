KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're a fan of Singer and Season 12 'The Voice' winner Chris Blue, get excited.

He released a new song on Tuesday called "Inside Ya."

"This song means so much to me because amid struggle and self-doubt I found the best part of who I am within myself," Blue said in a news release. "Remember that everything you need, want and desire in life you can find right there. When people hear “Inside Ya," I want them to celebrate and rejoice in the fact that all they need in life to be successful and happy is to look inside.”

Fans of Blue can find the single anywhere they get their music digitally.

The song is from his upcoming EP "Fresh Start" that will be released on Sept. 20 , according to the release. The EP is Blue's first he's created.

All of the songs on the EP were written and produced by Chris Blue, Kelvin Wooten, and Hallerin Hilton Hill, and it's Blue's first attempt at original music since winning 'The Voice,' the release said.

You can listen to the new single on Spotify here.

Related coverage of Chris Blue:

RELATED: Chris Blue to release new Christmas music

RELATED: Chris Blue to perform Christmas shows at Smoky Mountain Opry

RELATED: Chris Blue performing at The Shed July 27 to benefit United Way

RELATED: Chris Blue, Jordan Smith returning to The Voice

RELATED: Pat Summitt Foundation enlists Chris Blue to perform at annual Salute for a Cure

RELATED: Chris Blue returns to The Voice with finale performance

RELATED: Chris Blue video honors 2018 Winter Olympics

RELATED: Chris Blue preps for Neyland Stadium halftime show