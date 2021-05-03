CMA, Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt to perform at Knoxville Coliseum in April

The concert will take place at Knoxville Coliseum on April 9 at 8 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt, will be performing at Knoxville Coliseum on April 9 at 8 p.m.

Travis Tritt will be performing his biggest hits in an acoustic setting, sharing personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Officials said tickets start at $49 and will go on sale on March 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.

Organizers are following COVID-19 safety guidelines:

Attendees are asked to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.

Use masks at all times except if you're eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Seating will be sold in groups of 2, 3, 4, or 5 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

Social distancing queue lines will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise.

Pre-event emails will be sent out closer to the concert date with instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.

Throughout his career, Travis Tritt has won two Grammy awards and had multiple singles that made it to the top of the Country radio charts.