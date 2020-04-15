Comcast launched a free early preview of Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

During the preview, customers will be able to watch movies such as Jurassic Park and Shrek through the service, or binge shows including 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and Two and a Half Men. Jimmy Fallon will host The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and the service will also include Late Night with Seth Meyers.

National news programming will also be available from outlets like TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press and others. Through Peacock, people will be able to stay at home watching anything from America's Got Talent to Dateline, and everything in between.

The service will roll out to customers over the next few weeks, according to a press release from Comcast. Those with voice remotes will be able to start streaming shows by saying "Peacock," or you can access it through the guide.

Flex customers will be able to watch shows through Peacock in the "New This Week" and "Free to Me" rows, or through the "Trending Now on Peacock" category.

Peacock will officially launch on July 15. It includes a free subscription tier, which will have more than 7,500 hours of content. Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month, and subscribers will be able to get rid of ads for $5 per month.

“Now more than ever there is a need for a free quality streaming service that can provide viewers with both the information they need to stay informed and entertainment they seek to escape the moment,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

The service will be updated with new series and films later this year and 2021. Comcast said it has seen a 250 percent increase in the number of people searching for free content through Xfinity services.