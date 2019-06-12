KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up routine in Knoxville next year.

His show is set for April 30, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

According to a release from the auditorium, Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” He continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Ticket prices start at $50. They can be purchased through the Knoxville Civic Coliseum & Auditorium box office: 865-215-8999 and Ticketmaster.com.