Concerts at The Caverns are music to the ears of fans and musicians

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The COVID-19 pandemic silenced many musicians in 2020 with live concert events canceled and moved to virtual performances.
In Pelham, Tennessee a venue known as The Caverns had to reimagine how they held concerts and went to work creating an above ground amphitheater.
They are now set for spring and summer concerts that mix the safety guidelines now needed in a pandemic with a unique with exciting concert experience.
The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater sits above the Cave where the concerts were held pre-COVID.
Among the safety precautions in place: Staggered arrival times, temperature checks, masks must be worn at all times except for when guests are in their pods which can hold 2, 4 or 6 people. They also will deliver food and even merchandise through their app.
Concert schedule (through May 2021)
March 12-14" Need to Breathe (Sold out)
March 19 & 20: Blackberry Smoke
March 26: Lucero
March 27: Moon Taxi (Sold out)
March 28: Steep Canyon Rangers
April 2 & 3: The Disco Biscuits
April 9: Robert Earl Keen
April 10: The Steeldrivers
April 16 & 17: Dark Star Orchestra
April 18: Del McCoury Band
April 23 & 24: St. Paul and the Broken Bones
May 2: Drew Holcomeb and The Neighbors
May 14 & 15: Last Podcast on the left
May 16: Dailey and Vincent
May 21 22: Moe.
May 28: Margo Price
Visit thecaverns.com to learn more.