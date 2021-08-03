Concerts at The Caverns are music to the ears of fans and musicians

The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee has found a way to meet safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic with a fun way to enjoy live music.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The COVID-19 pandemic silenced many musicians in 2020 with live concert events canceled and moved to virtual performances.



In Pelham, Tennessee a venue known as The Caverns had to reimagine how they held concerts and went to work creating an above ground amphitheater.

They are now set for spring and summer concerts that mix the safety guidelines now needed in a pandemic with a unique with exciting concert experience.

The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater sits above the Cave where the concerts were held pre-COVID.

Among the safety precautions in place: Staggered arrival times, temperature checks, masks must be worn at all times except for when guests are in their pods which can hold 2, 4 or 6 people. They also will deliver food and even merchandise through their app.

Concert schedule (through May 2021)