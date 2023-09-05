Country star Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps to play in Knoxville for 2024 tour

According to a release from the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps will embark on their global "Mule Pull '24 Tour" next year, with one show playing in Knoxville on April 16, 2024.

The release stated tickets for the U.S. dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m., with general on-sale following Friday, September 15 at 9:00 a.m. General on-sale for the Knoxville show will begin September 15 at 12:00 p.m. Registration for pre-sale access is open now via Ticketmaster, full details can be found at www.tylerchildersmusic.com/tour.