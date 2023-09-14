Dan + Shay to play at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dan + Shay is coming to Knoxville as part of their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, they announced Thursday.
The concert is on March 16, 2024, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The tour kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024, in Greenville, South Carolina before wrapping up in Boston, MA.
Singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will be joining the band as well as their opening acts.
Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale starting on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
You can pre-register tickets here to receive an early ticket access code until Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.