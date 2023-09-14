Dan + Shay to play at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2024

The concert is on March 16, 2024. The time has yet to be announced.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dan + Shay is coming to Knoxville as part of their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, they announced Thursday.

The concert is on March 16, 2024, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The tour kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024, in Greenville, South Carolina before wrapping up in Boston, MA.

So excited to announce THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR with special guests @benrector + @haileywhitters! Pre-sale begins Tuesday September 19th at 10 AM local time and official on-sale begins Friday September 22nd. 💔🗺️



Get your early ticket access code:https://t.co/PzqA1dwo23 pic.twitter.com/FYODZhNs1x — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 14, 2023





Singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will be joining the band as well as their opening acts.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale starting on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.