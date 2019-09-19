KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native David Francisco has announced that he will be releasing a book and an album both titled 'Lionheart.'

Francisco explains that the joint release was inspired by a life-threatening bicycle accident that made him contemplate his life and the meaning of it.

Both the book and the album will reflect his emotional and spiritual journey through physical healing and emotional expression.

There is no official release date for the album or book yet - but pre-orders are open on his website: http://www.davidfranciscomusic.com/preorder