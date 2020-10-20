Letterman, Manning meet up on Ball State campus to film ESPN show

The longtime late-night talk show host recommended the former Colts quarterback film an episode of "Peyton's Places" at his alma mater.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A pair of Indiana icons spent the day visiting at Ball State University Tuesday.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was in Muncie filming his ESPN show "Peyton's Places" with David Letterman, a 1969 graduate of the university. Letterman recommended the setting for the taping, Ball State said in a release.

“Mr. Letterman is proud to be a Ball State graduate, and I am grateful that he returned to our campus with Mr. Manning. They’re two stars with strong connections to our state," Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns said.

The filming took place at Scheumann Stadium, the football stadium on campus, and at Frog Baby, a sculpture in the middle of campus. The show was recorded privately due to the coronavirus pandemic and a tight shooting schedule.

The Ball State football team also took part in the production.

“It was an exciting day for our football program,” said Beth Goetz, Ball State University’s Director of Athletics. “The team was thrilled to engage with these two Indiana legends for ‘Peyton’s Places.’ We are grateful for the opportunity to help showcase our campus, as it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes and coaches.”

Mearns said the show is expected to be available for viewing in January and can be seen by subscribing to ESPN+. The show's first season premiered last year.