MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The writer of this article loves patios.

What's the worst thing about winter in Minnesota?

No patios!

The Blue Plate restaurant empire has decided to do something about that.

The Freehouse in Minneapolis has opened a series of "winter domes" that allow guests to eat on the patio all winter long.

The Facebook event appears to end Jan. 22, but Freehouse Events Manager Michelle DiMuzio said the domes will be open "as long as it's still cold outside and people still want to be in them."

"Just being in Minnesota, and people love doing things outdoors and not being cooped up all winter inside," she said, "we thought that it would be something that our community and Minnesotans would enjoy. Experiencing winter in a different way."

RELATED: 11 things to know about the sub-zero cold

RELATED: DIY tips to get your home holiday ready

Their guess paid off. DiMuzio said they've been getting hundreds of calls and emails a day about the experiment.

The domes are on the patio but DiMuzio said they are still "cozy and warm."

Each dome is booked out separately. You can reserve one for yourself or you and some friends, up to eight people. There's no fee persay, but the catch is that there's a $150 food and beverage minimum per hour. That's for the whole group. So if you bring eight people for two hours, you're looking at a minimum of $37.50 per person plus tax, tip and employee wellness charge.

RELATED: Potluck Food Hall serves up everything local

RELATED: What is this 'health and wellness charge' on my food bill?

DiMuzio said Saturday nights are booked out pretty far, but there's a fair amount of availability for weeknights and weekend brunches. The best way to reserve a spot is by calling the Freehouse at 612-339-7011.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the response that we’ve gotten," she said. "So I think it’s proving that people are looking for other things to do in the winter months."

DiMuzio said the Longfellow Grill in Minneapolis, another Blue Plate-owned restaurant, is also planning to open winter domes this season.

Watch below or click here: Health holiday apps from KARE in the Kitchen!