Knoxville chef to open a plant-based restaurant in the Old City this summer

Eating a plant-based diet has recently exploded in popularity. In Knoxville, however, options for plant-based dining are limited.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heart of the Old City, one chef is on a mission to tackle a common misconception.

"There's so much stigma around healthy food that it isn't delicious," Jenna Baker said.

That's why in 2019, Baker started the Be Well Box, a to-go meal kit service containing plant-based meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

"Very, very local and very season," Baker explained. "You won't find us using tomatoes in January."

Baker works with small, local farms in East Tennessee to create fresh weekly meals. That includes soups, salads, entrees including grains and beans and desserts.

"I like to work with very local products and support the local economy and work with high-quality products. So, I just felt like I had to make it myself; in order to to make the dream job, I had to make my own business," Baker said.

That business is now expanding.

This summer, Baker plans on opening Vid'l: Knoxville's first dine-in restaurant with a fully plant-based menu.

The 4,000-square-foot property also includes a growing room and space for cooking classes.

According to the National Library of Medicine, plant-based diets have been associated with lowering the risk of heart disease and conditions such as obesity.

"I turned to plant-based eating as a way to heal some chronic health problems," Baker said. "And when I did that, the impact was so great that that's when I became interested as a chef."

Although it may not be the right lifestyle for everyone, Baker hopes this space will make plant-based recipes more accessible to more people.

"Hopefully, this will be the beginning of more businesses like this in Knoxville," Baker said.

The restaurant will be opening for dine-in customers in mid-June.