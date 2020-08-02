After four years in downtown Knoxville, the Old City Wine Bar will be closing its doors. The announcement came from the bar’s owner, Thomas Boyd, via a Facebook post on February 7.

“This project has always been about what I saw for the future of my favorite downtown neighborhood,” said Boyd in the Facebook post. “And to finally start seeing some of those changes finally taking shape around the Old City makes this decision all the more difficult.”

The bar, as well as the adjoining Rebel Kitchen Knox, will remain open through the month of February, with their last day being February 28.

All events planned, such as the Drag Brunch, Valentine’s Dinner and Jazz in the Old City, will continue to take place until the restaurant and bar close. The monthly Drag Brunch will then be held at Barley’s in the Old City starting in March.

Despite the closure, spirits are still high.

“I am more hopeful than ever that the Old City is going to become the community that I have always dreamed it could be,” said Boyd.