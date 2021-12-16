Restaurant igloos provide boost for Knoxville businesses

Knoxville business owners say outdoor dining 'igloos' are bringing in new faces.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The drop in temperatures usually means little to no business for patio dining.

This winter, that may be changing.

"People were calling and asking for them, when we're going to do them again," said Balter Beerworks general manager Richard Hurd.

Hurd said the igloos are a win-win.

Customers, he said, feel as though it's a private dining room. "They let their kids run around and have fun." In the era of COVID-19, that's a big deal. "It's a huge comfort thing," Hurd said. "Having it even on the coldest days; just put a heater out and they feel more safe."

The cozy outdoor options also bring a boost for business.

"Getting three extra tables is three extra tables," Hurd explained. "It's great. It's one more server I can put on the floor to employ in the wintertime, which we normally would have it closed."

There are a few places to find igloos in Knoxville.

"So many smaller family run businesses are in Knoxville and it's great that they have opportunities like this to bring in neat, unique outside things like you would only see in big cities or very expensive resorts or something like that," said Christen Watson, the marketing and event manager at Schulz Bräu Brewing.

The igloos at Balter and Schulz Bräu are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At Five Thirty Lounge atop the Hyatt Place, reservations are required.

All three businesses agree that the igloos are an indication of how quickly Knoxville is growing.

"A lot of times you see them a lot more in the bigger cities," said Hyatt Place general manager Trenton Keelen.

It's also a sign, they said, that the holiday spirit is back in full swing.

"So many things were still closed and under mandates last year, you know, and now that most of that is lifted, I think we're expecting to see a lot more people out and about," added Keelen.

"We're seeing large crowds and they're really happy with what's going on and what we're doing in Knoxville," Watson said.

Prices vary from restaurant to restaurant.

Balter and Schulz Bräu do not charge an extra fee for dining in the igloos.

At Five Thirty Lounge, there is a $300 minimum charge.