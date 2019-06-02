LOS ANGELES — No music award show is complete without at least one appearance from Dolly Parton.

The Grammys will be giving a special tribute to Dolly on Sunday, with the 8-time Grammy winner herself performing on stage.

Dolly will be making her return to the Grammy stage for the first time since 2001, performing new music from her hit album 'Dumplin' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).'

A special tribute will be held for Dolly that night featuring her classic hits, sung by Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town Maren Morris.

Dolly is also recognized as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for all her accomplishments and work through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library. She's the first country music star to receive the award.

That includes providing relief to the victims of the 2016 wildfires and providing more than 100 million books to children around the world through her Imagination Library.

The 61st Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.