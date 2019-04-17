NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL Draft in Nashville is coming very soon, and East Tennessee is going to be represented in the coverage.

No, Peyton Manning isn't making a comeback.

Dolly Parton was asked to do the voice-over for the intro, part of the network’s “Star is Born” theme that links Nashville and the NFL Draft, according to the Tennessee Titans.

“Because somewhere there’s a kid, no matter what school he went to, whether it’s Alabama or Alabama State, working out where no one could see him – or sometimes they do see him – trying to be a star," NFL Network Vice President Charlie Yook said. "And they are going to come to Nashville with all the same goals any musician has on Broadway. It was the perfect theme set up for us, and it’s the perfect way we’re going to open our draft. We have a pretty cool open idea with that concept 'A Star is Born,' voiced over by none other than Dolly Parton.”

Parton’s voice-over was done on April 15.

The draft runs April 25-27.