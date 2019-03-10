Dolly Parton is getting ready to celebrate her 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in a big way next week.

Dolly announced the lineup for Dolly Week Wednesday, and she'll be joined on stage Saturday, Oct. 12 to culminate the week with friends like Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, and more.

Next week, artists like Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley and others will perform at the Opry, with more names yet to be announced:

Tuesday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m.): Dustin Lynch, Suzy Bogguss, Stephanie Quayle, The Isaacs, Ashley Campbell, and more to be added.

Dustin Lynch, Suzy Bogguss, Stephanie Quayle, The Isaacs, Ashley Campbell, and more to be added. Wednesday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m.): Sara Evans, Sam Williams, Del McCoury Band, Don Schlitz, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and more to be added.

Sara Evans, Sam Williams, Del McCoury Band, Don Schlitz, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and more to be added. Friday, Oct. 11 (7 p.m.): Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, and more to be added.

Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, and more to be added. Friday, Oct. 11 (9:30 p.m): Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, and more to be added.

Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, and more to be added. Saturday Oct. 12 (7 p.m.): Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jeannie Seely, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Hank Williams, Jr., Candi Carpenter, and more to be added.

Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jeannie Seely, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Hank Williams, Jr., Candi Carpenter, and more to be added. Saturday Oct. 12 (9:30 p.m.): Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jeannie Seely, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Candi Carpenter, and more to be added.

Tickets for the Saturday shows with Dolly are (not surprisingly) already sold out. There are still some tickets available for the other shows through the week.

Also, the name of the lucky person who will get the VIP treatment with a friend to meet Dolly for her Saturday show will soon be announced on Oct. 9. Keep those fingers crossed!

RELATED: Dolly Parton contest gives fans a chance to meet her at her 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance

Dolly Parton The lineup for Dolly Week at the d to celebrate 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with all of these wonderful people. Visit Grand Ole Opry is here I'm excite... http://bit.ly/DollyWeek for more information!

The Grand Ole Opry has been celebrating 50 years of Dolly Parton performances this fall.

Two dozen of her most famous costumes are on display from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31, according to its website.

"Every sequin tells a story and to celebrate Dolly Parton's 50th Opry Anniversary, we're sharing hers with a limited-time exhibit — 'Dolly: My Opry Memories', the Opry wrote on Facebook.

Parton was inducted into the Opry on Jan. 4, 1969.

Her outfits and accessories that were on the Opry stage can be seen in the exhibit in Studio A. You'll also be able to discover the world of Dolly, see exclusive interviews, performances, and her Opry moments.

RELATED: Dolly to premiere a special behind-the-scenes look at her Opry exhibit Friday morning

RELATED: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol to premiere in Boston