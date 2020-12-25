Festival of Lights canceled, Dollywood and Zoo Knoxville closed over weekend due to icy streets

Dollywood announced it would be closed Saturday "due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park."

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — East Tennessee's snowfall and slick streets are delaying or forcing the closure of some area businesses and events Saturday.

Dollywood announced it would be closed Saturday. Later, officials said the park would also be closed on Sunday. Knox County also said it was canceling the Saturday night "Festival of Lights at the Cove."

"There are a number of slick spots on the greenway and we’re concerned about some of the cables that are buried under the snow. We have crews out there today and we plan to re-open tomorrow at 6 p.m.," a county announcement states.

Dollywood said it was closing Saturday "due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park."

Patrons are advised to follow Dollywood's social media channels for updates.

"Our crews are cleaning up the ice right now but will have to do more work in the morning due to the cold temperatures," Knox County spokesman Mike Donila said.

