Dollywood officials remove reservation requirement

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With nearly a month of learnings from operating in the current environment, Dollywood officials said they have made operational adjustments designed to make trip planning simpler.

Based on strong guest satisfaction scores and stellar guest reviews about the park’s operating environment, Dollywood said it no longer requires guests to make reservations prior to their visit.

“With the favorable feedback from our guests and the confidence our management team has in being able to continue to provide a satisfying experience for our guests, we are going to make it simpler and easier to visit the park without prior planning by removing the current reservation requirement,” explained Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President. “Guests are sharing their praise for the extensive efforts we are making during this pandemic. They are telling us they enjoy the shorter wait times, and that they find it easy to spend their day with us.”

One-day tickets and multi-day tickets are now valid for a five-day window following the originally selected date, according to Dollywood. This means that if a visitor’s plans must change at the last minute—or if the weather doesn’t cooperate—they may visit at another time during the ticket window. A paid ticket guarantees access to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

To maintain social distancing, passholder reservations are still required at Dollywood’s Splash Country, according to Dollywood officials.