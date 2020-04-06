Your Dollywood questions answered | Can you get season pass refunds? Do you have to wear a face mask?

After The Dollywood Company announced plans to reopen this summer, questions circulated online about safety precautions and refunds.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Many of you have questions about the reopening of Dollywood and Splash Country. Hundreds of comments of Facebook relate to safety guidelines and potential refunds for season passes.

On June 15, Dollywood and Splash Country will begin a phased reopening process for guests, but not everything will be the same as summers past.

The first big change starts before you even walk into the park. Capacity is being limited to allow for proper social distancing.

Season pass holders are required to reserve their spot online and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.

When you get there, you will be required to wear a face mask if you are age 3 or older. The staff will check your temperature before you are allowed in. Staff are also required to wear masks.

Some have posed the question, "If I have a medical condition where I cannot wear a mask, will I still be required to wear one at the parks?"

The answer is yes. Face masks are required in the park and if you do not wear one, you will not be allowed to enter.

But is that legal? Yes. Because Dollywood is a private company, it has the right to ask staff and guests to wear masks to protect others.

For comparison, other large theme parks like Disney World and Universal are also requiring masks. The Dollywood Company is following suit.

You won't be required to wear masks in certain places, though, like water rides and restaurants.

Indoor attractions like shows will remain closed, but there will still be entertainment groups outside.

You'll notice social distancing markers throughout the park and in lines.

Dollywood said "high touch zones" and rides will be sanitized "more frequently."

On top of all of this, The Dollywood Company is extending current season passes until June 15, 2021, for both parks. Dollywood said it will also be giving people an option later this season to extend those passes through the end of the 2021 season at a prorated discount. Season passholders also have a bonus bring-a-friend free ticket this summer.

Many have weighed in online and said they would rather have a refund. Dollywood said it is providing refunds on a case-by-case basis within 30 days of the request. Guest should call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD to discuss specific options.