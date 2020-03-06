Dollywood to begin phased reopening June 15

Dollywood will reopen for general admission June 17, with season passholder exclusive days on June 15 and 16.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Officials with Dollywood Parks and Resorts announced that Dollywood and Splash Country would begin a phased reopening June 15. DreamMore Resort and Spa reopens June 10.

On June 15 and June 16 season passholders will be able to get into the park. Then, on June 17, the park will reopen for general admissions. Season passholders will need to make reservations to attend the park, and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.

Everyone ages 3 and up will need to wear face masks or face coverings. There are exceptions for eating at the park, water park attractions and some rides. Temperatures will also be taken before entering Dollywood.

Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in. Refunds or rain checks may be offered, officials said.

Daily capacity will be limited in the park, to comply with CDC guidelines. The number of people allowed on rides and at dining facilities will also be limited, to allow people room for social distancing and to move around the park.

Lines will be physically distanced, and more sanitation measures have also been put in place.