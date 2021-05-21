Guests make a splash as Dollywood Splash Country opens for summer fun

As of Friday, Dollywood's Splash Country will be open every day until the beginning of August.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Let the fun begin! Dollywood's Splash Country is fully open for the summer season. As of Friday, the water park will be open every day until the beginning of August.

Guests wasted no time making a splash, taking advantage of the rides and float time.

While there are no new attractions for the 2021 season, there are plenty of new food options including Nashville Hot Chicken sliders and cheese curds. The park is also offering a new "food pass" for season pass holders.

"You're able to get a meal and a snack every single day for $40 for the whole year," Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramey said. "So that's a good option for folks if they are looking for value."

During the off-season, Ramey said the crew worked on a slew of park improvement projects, including new bridge walkways and repairing restroom floors.

The staff said it is glad to welcome crowds back after an uncertain season last year.

"We were able to open up some last year, but there were so many restrictions and as things are starting to free back up, you can see the look on people's faces, they're excited to be out to spend that time together and be able to get out and do something different this year," Ramey said.

Ramey hinted to Dollywood fans to "always be watching" for new developments with the parks. You never know when Dolly might make a big announcement.

"Dolly dreams big and she keeps us busy and you never know when we might have something new to talk about," Ramey said.