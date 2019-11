Music icon Elton John has added a concert in Knoxville to his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour.

John announced he will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on June 6, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Fri., Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Presales start Fri., Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.