STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Knoxville's own singer/songwriter Emily Ann Roberts opened for a country legend on Saturday night.

According to her Instagram post, Emily Ann warmed up the crowd for none other than Reba McEntire at the Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

In the post, she said she was thankful for the opportunity and to the crowd for listening to her music.

