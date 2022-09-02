10About Town: A house and garden show, exotic animals and a winter concert

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

From the ground to the gutters, the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show has something for everyone! From Friday to Sunday, make sure to stop by the Knoxville Convention Center to check out 10,000 square feet of goods from local and regional artists. There will be "how-to" presentations and daily giveaways! Tickets are $10.

Head over to the Foothills Mall in Maryville for the Love is in the Air Vendor and Craft show! This craft show will be running from Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event will feature 50+ crafters and vendors.

Saturday

Are you a fan of unique animals? The Show Me Reptile and Exotics show is perfect for you! This event is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center. The show will run both both days from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine's Day running in a 5k at World's Fair Park with a chocolatey finish! The ZenEvo Hot for Chocolate 5k begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. When you cross the finish line, you can expect some chocolate treats with some hot chocolate. There will also be a Best Valentine Costume contest! The winner will receive an award.

Sunday

Join Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus for the Puppy Bowl! Meet adoptable puppies with the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee! The puppy's will be divided into two teams and whichever team receives the most donations will be crowned Puppy Bowl Champions! This event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.