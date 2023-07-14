10 About Town: Summer events set to bring fun to families across East Tennessee

During the summer, East Tennessee likes to celebrate with massive Fourth of July celebrations, festivals and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The weather is getting warmer and warmer in East Tennessee. For families across the region, that means summer is slowly approaching, getting ready to bring the heat.

It also means that a season filled with festivals and celebrations is approaching. During the summer, families across East Tennessee get ready for cookouts, music and plenty of fun.

On the Fourth of July, people are bound to spot fireworks regardless of whether they're staying at home or if they're attending one of East Tennessee's massive events. There's even one event that sends anvils flying into the sky!

Keep reading below to learn more about some of the fun planned in East Tennessee during the summer.

June

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 17 - Aug. 6): Dollywood's hours are extended during this festival, with a celebration of summer sweeping the park with nightly fireworks and a drone show. The "Gazillion Bubble Show Aurora" is also returning this year.

Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee Annual Quilt Show (June 23 - June 24): The quilt show brings together families and experts to show off their skill at one of Appalachia's oldest crafts — quilters. More than $6,000 in prize money is on the line, and exhibits from masters will be on display. The show starts at 9 a.m. each day.

East Tennessee Amateur Golf Championship (June 23 - June 25): This championship brings golfers together either in age-appropriate senior divisions or in a championship division for a 36-hole stroke play competition. It's hosted at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival 2023 (June 24): The eighth annual celebration of fermentation is set to return at the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater. There will be games, lounging and live music along with food. Of course, there will also be opportunities to taste some of the best brews East Tennessee has to offer.

Knoxville Hardcore Fest 2023 (June 24 - June 25): This event is hosted by the Knoxville Hardcore Collective and offers a lineup of heavy rock for anyone looking to jump into a mosh pit and headbang away. Organizers said they plan to bring out up to 30 hardcore, metalcore, deathcore and metal bands over the course of two days. Tickets cost up to $50.

Kid-ical Mass by Two Bikes (June 30): This event is meant to bring together families and their kids for a short, two-mile leisure ride in downtown Knoxville. The ride leads down to the World's Fair Park splash pads before heading back to Market Square for ice cream. Parents and their kids can bring bikes, as long tas they are comfortable riding on public streets.

July

Festival on the 4th (July 4): The annual Festival on the 4th is a celebration meant to bring families together for a day of fun on Independence Day. It is at the World's Fair Park and starts at 5 p.m., rain or shine. The lawn is packed with live music, food, and other kinds of games like mini-golf and paddle boats at the park's lake. The fun culminates with a large fireworks display.

Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration (July 4): On every Fourth of July, the Museum of Appalachia celebrates in a unique way — launching an old-fashioned anvil into the sky. This style of celebration was a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays and special occasions, and the museum keeps that tradition alive with a flag procession, live music, historical demonstration and plenty more.

Gatlinburg July 4 Parade and Fireworks (July 4): Gatlinburg celebrates the Fourth of July with a large parade and a firework show starting at 11 p.m. The parade is the "first Independence Parade in the Nation," stepping off at 12:01 a.m. and stretching more than a mile. The route starts at Baskins Creek Bypass.

Gatlinburg River Raft Regatta (July 4): This competitive event takes place on the Little Pigeon River in downtown Gatlinburg. Anyone who wants to participate can rent a rubber ducky to float down the river, racing to the finish line at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.

2023 FanBoy Expo (July 7 - July 9): This celebration of everything geeky brings together fans' favorite starts for several days of panels and presentations. This year's event features Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus from Breaking Bad, as well as wrestler Kurt Angle and Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings.

Old City Market (July 9 and July 27): This monthly event brings together local makers and creators who want to show off their skills and connect with the community. Visitors of this market can peruse stalls set up throughout Old City and connect with craft makers in their community. It is held on the second Sunday of every month from April through December, and on the fourth Thursday of every month from April to October.

Audrey's Jingle in July (July 13 - July 16): After a one-year hiatus, Vintage Trailer Rallies of the Southeast is returning. This year, it'll be in Sevierville with entertainment, games, prizes and auction items. It'll be held at a campground and is named after an 11-month-old child who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, before going into remission.

Mermaid Slumber Party (July 14): Ripley's Aquarium is giving kids a chance to sleep under the sea, beneath their Shark Lagoon tunnel, and meet the mermaids of the aquarium. The overnight event includes breakfast and a photo with a mermaid, as well as plenty of mermaid-themed activities.

Repticon Knoxville (July 22 - July 23): This reptile show brings people together to learn more about the scaled friends that may slither and skitter around outside. Anyone looking to bring home a new reptile friend can also find snakes and lizards available for purchase, as well as experts to teach them how to properly care for their pets.

Sip of Summerfest (July 29): This event brings together local brews, food and live music in historic Clinton. Tickets include unlimited beer tasting for four hours and also include a meal ticket for one of many options like Polish sausages, TN Caviar, pork chop tacos, meatloaf french dip sliders and more.

August

International Food Fest (Aug. 19): Happening at the World's Fair Performance Lawn from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. — eventgoers should arrive with an empty stomach. It brings together around 35,000 people and food vendors at the festival represent more than 25 countries. It also features bounce houses, performances and crafts.

Knoxville Asian Festival (Aug. 25 - Aug. 26): The Knox Asian Festival will mark its tenth year in August, celebrating the myriad of Asian cultures through performances, plenty of food and the Asian Cultural Parade. The festival will also include "Asian World," where visitors can visit several booths featuring interactive activities and traditional food.