10About Town: A retro craft fair, Scruffy City Veganfest and holiday celebrations!

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Comcast Christmas at Chilhowee Park is happening on Friday night! This free event is taking place at Chilhowee Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature free activities, free photos with Santa, crafts and a free hayride!

The All Is Bright 2022 Magical Holiday Celebration is taking place at the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek tomorrow! From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy holiday festivities for the entire family!

Saturday

The Concord Community Craft Fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday! Enjoy 50+ booths with hand-crafted artisan items. This event is free and takes place at Concord United.

The Santa Depot is back in Kingston this Saturday! This free event features holiday activities for children of all ages. This event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Downtown Kingston.

Sunday

The Scruffy City Veganfest is happening at World's Fair Park on Sunday! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy live music, a family-fun zone, vendors, food trucks and lots of vegan food!