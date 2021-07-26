10About Town: Music & Market event brings live performances, craft vendors and more to Downtown Maryville

The Downtown Maryville association will host a special event on the last Friday for the months of July, August and September.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Downtown Association announced its newest monthly event: Music & Market.

The Friday Night Lights' Music & Market event would be a monthly celebration held on the last Fridays for the months of July, August and September.

According to the Maryville Downtown Association, the event would be free and available for attendees of all ages. the event would include:

Local business specials

Live music from Lewell Molen (of Laurie Morgan Band and WDVX) and Larry Patton (of The Flying Burrito Brothers and The Chillbillies).

Craft vendors

Food trucks

A free children's activity area

Acoustic performances by the Rock and Metal Academy

The Music & Market event will be held along East and West Broadway near Bill Cox Furniture. The first event will be held on Friday, July 30th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Other Music & Market events will be set for the same time on August 27 and September 24.