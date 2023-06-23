Brewfest to return to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, bringing beer of all kinds

This will be the 12th annual Knoxville Brewfest, with two different sessions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brewfest is coming back to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, bringing beer of all colors, flavors and styles.

It will be the 12th annual Brewfest, and people will have a chance to taste drinks during two different sessions. The first session runs from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. and the second will run from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. at World's Fair Park. Tickets include entry into the festival, as well as a commemorative tasting glass, a map of the festival, live entertainment and beer tastings.

Brews of all kinds are expected to be available during the festival ranging in style, color and flavor. Beer from Shiner Beers, Albright Grove Brewing Co., Gypsy Circus, Yee-Haw Brewing Company will be available along with several others.

People will need to be at least 21 years old and show an ID to be admitted into the festival.

Organizers will provide water, but food is not included in the ticket price. There will be food vendors on the festival grounds, and people are welcome to bring small snacks.

Children and pets are not allowed. The festival will also be held rain or shine. Proceeds from the festival go to CureDuchenne, which works to find a cure for a type of muscular dystrophy.