Knoxville church to celebrate its history during the 14th Annual Irish Fest on the Hill

The event is meant to celebrate Irish immigrants who built the Immaculate Conception Church.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's oldest downtown churches will celebrate its history on Saturday, remembering the Irish immigrants who helped establish it in the 1850s.

Bishop Richard Miles, the first Bishop of Nashville, appointed Father Henry Brown as the first resident priest of Knoxville with the goal of organizing a parish in the early 1850s. In February 1855, he bought land on Summit Hill and started drawing up plans for the church.

Labor for the church was completed by its members, who were mostly stone and marble workers. The Immaculate Conception Church was then dedicated by Bishop Miles in the fall of 1855.

During the 14th Annual Irish Fest on the Hill, the current members of the church will celebrate that history. It will feature live Irish music, Irish food, Irish beer, Gaelic games, a silent auction and tours of the church.

Admission will cost $10 and the event will run from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Children under 12 years old can get into the event for free. People will also be able to bring their dogs.