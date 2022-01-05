1982 World's Fair anniversary events scheduled through the summer

The celebrations include music, road races, and deep dives into the history and impacts of the iconic 1982 expo in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The start of May marked the official start of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville, and celebrations will be happening through the rest of the year in honor of the transformative time in Knoxville's history.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 21, Visit Knoxville is planning a kickoff celebration at the site where it all happened: World's Fair Park. It'll include cultural exhibits, technology demonstrations, vendors, a ferris wheel, merchandise and fireworks.

There are plenty of other events happening through May and the rest of summer into fall.