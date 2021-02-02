Registration is now open for 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

The 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon set to be held March 26-27.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration is now open for the 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon set to be held March 26-27.

Signups are open at www.knoxvillemarathon.com, and through October 31, participants can take advantage of early registration discounts.

Officials said that current registration fees are $65 for the full marathon, $50 for the half-marathon and two-person relay, $40 for the four-person relay, $25 for the 5K, and $10 for the Covenant Kids Run.

The fees represent savings of up to $10 on each event, and fees will increase on November 1, according to a press release.

“The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is returning this spring!” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Executive Director Jason Altman said. Having a fall race this year after several delays since 2019 was welcome, but we’re thrilled to celebrate race weekend’s homecoming as a spring event. On the heels of witnessing the strength and enthusiasm of participants earlier this month, let’s build on that momentum: Set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend in 2022.”

To help registrants prepare, group training runs will begin in December.

The long runs will take place on most Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. Weekly group runs are free, open to the public, and require no registration. These training runs include pace groups and mileage options, ranging from beginner to advanced, officials said.

For more information on the training runs, click here.