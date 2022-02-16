2022 Mardi Growl t-shirt design contest won by mother-son duo

The colorful design shows different kinds of dogs and other animals enjoying a party, covered in traditional Mardi Gras colors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost the time of the year when downtown Knoxville goes to the dogs, and the biggest pet pawty kicks off in the city — Mardi Growl!

The 15th Annual Mardi Grown Pet Parade and Festival is set for March 5 at 11 a.m. That Saturday, downtown Knoxville will be filled with pets and their owners dressed up in their best costumes, parading through the city before settling down at World's Fair Park for a festival.

Young-Williams Animal Center held a contest to see who could create the best logo for this year's celebrations. A mother and son duo won with their design featuring a wide array of different kinds of animals all dressed up for the party.

The design includes a snake, a lizard, a horse grooving to a disco ball, cats and dogs wearing iconic Mardi Gras beads and a cow dancing on the side of the road.

It was created by Aimee and Caleb Durden.

"Their design will be on this year's t-shirts and used in event promotions," officials said on social media. "We love that they incorporated several species to show the variety of animals we help!"

Mardi Growl includes a costume contest, vendors and a citywide celebration!