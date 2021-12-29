MLK Commemorative Commission schedules a week full of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Please make plans to join us in 2022 for another year of celebration and commemoration honoring the life and legacy of the Dream and the Dreamer."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week-long celebration leading up the MLK Day on Monday, January 17.

"Please make plans to join us in 2022 for another year of celebration and commemoration honoring the life and legacy of the Dream and the Dreamer," the MLK Commemorative Commission of Knoxville said.

The 2022 King Week Celebration will kick off the week prior on January 7 with the MLK Gallery of Arts Tribute from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Arts and Culture Alliance Emporium Center on Gay Street, which recognizes local artists and honors King's legacy.

On Wednesday, January 12, the week will open with an interfaith prayer service at a location to be determined.

On Thursday, January 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the University of Tennessee will host a leadership educational symposium in the Student Union to provide a forum for dialogue and exchange of information on social justice issues. A leadership awards luncheon will follow at noon that brings businesses from all segments of Knoxville together to honor people who've made a difference in the community.

On Friday, January 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host a community forum with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance.

On Saturday, January 15, the MLK Jr. Commemorative Commission Youth Symposium will team up with the Knoxville Chapter of Jack & Jill of America to give middle and high school students an opportunity to brush up on their public speaking skills with a oratorical contest.

Then on January 17, people will march in the yearly Memorial March Parade from Chilhowee Park to Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street. The parade lines up at 8:30 a.m. at the Midway Entrance of Chilhowee Park before stepping off at 10 a.m.

After the parade, there will be a memorial tribute service at Overcoming Believers Church to culminate MLK Day celebrations featuring a special keynote speaker from noon to 2 p.m.

The commission also has a few other events celebrating MLK scheduled later in 2022. On Saturday. Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m. it will host a MLK Youth Symposium at Austin-East Magnet High School to give students of all ages a day of educational and entertaining professional and personal development activities.

On Saturday, March 26, the commission will host a teacher in-service training at Simpson Professional Training Center.

Then on Monday, June 20, it will host Knoxville's annual Juneteenth Celebration with the Beck Center, commemorating the federal holiday that marks the first anniversary of the day African Americans learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. The commission will host a series of uplifting events to celebrate with the community.