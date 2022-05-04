Blue Angels, Golden Knights and other aerial teams to perform at 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

The largest air show in East Tennessee will return on September 10 and 11, with the Blue Angels returning to the area for the first time since 2016.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee will soon be filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returns for the first time in six years.

The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show will return to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11.

On Wednesday, the air show announced the full lineup of performers, which will include both the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will also perform along with other stunt and vintage aircraft teams from the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Commemorative Air Force, Greg Koontz Airshows, and Younkin Airshows.

Parking passes and premium viewing tickets are set to go on sale "soon," which information can be found at this link when sales begin.

Parking will open each day at 7 a.m., with gates opening at 8 a.m. and performances beginning at noon. There will also be plenty of static aircraft displays, vendors, exhibits, and kid-friendly events that people can check out throughout the day until gates close at 5 p.m.

“The last air show in East Tennessee was in 2016. With over 225,000 spectators, it was by far the most attended event in the entire East Tennessee region,” organizers said.