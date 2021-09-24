21st annual HoLa Festival kicks off with a party on Saturday at World's Fair Park

The event includes a fireworks display, home-cooked food, drinks, live music and plenty of dancing!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 21st annual HoLa Festival will be held in downtown Knoxville over the weekend, starting on Saturday. There, families will find music, food and plenty of fun for everyone.

It starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a Fiesta Latina. There will also be live performances, drinks, home-cooked food, craft vendors and plenty of dancing. The event will end with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Then, the fun will continue on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. with even more food, drinks and music. The annual Parade of Nations will also walk through the area starting at 2:45 p.m. with participants meeting at the World's Fair Park Amphitheater.

On Sunday, there will also be 21 educational Hispanic Heritage booths where attendees can learn more about Hispanic cultures. There will also be children's activities and community resources.

A $1 donation will be required for all participants who are at least 12 years old. Members of HoLa Hora Latina will be able to participate in the festival for free.