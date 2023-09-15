23rd annual HOLA Festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The kick-off party is scheduled for Sept. 16 starting at 4 p.m. at the World's Fair Park Performance Lawn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hispanic Heritage Month started on Friday, celebrating the culture, history and achievements of Hispanic Americans. While a long list of events is planned in East Tennessee for the month, one big event is kicking off the celebrations — the 23rd annual HoLa festival.

The kick-off party is scheduled for Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m., and the HoLa family festival is set for Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Both celebrations are expected to be at the World's Fair Park Performance Lawn, Clinch Avenue and World's Fair Park Drive.

The kick-off party will include live music, dancing, draft beer, home-cooked food and artisan craft vendors. The Sunday festival will also bring out live musicians and performances, along with food and drinks. There will also be the Parade of Nations, and 21 educational booths offering materials about Hispanic heritage.

Families will also be able to find children's activities and community resources during the festival.