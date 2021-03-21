321 race honors World Down Syndrome Awareness Day

The money raised by the event all stays right here in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of people laced up their shoes for a good cause Sunday in West Knoxville.

The 321 race for Down Syndrome was held in honor of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

The race went along the Third Creek Greenway.

Organizers said the community support is priceless.

"It's nice to have the runners here supporting our group and our community of individuals with Down Syndrome that are just part of the Knoxville community. It's a beautiful day to celebrate some beautiful people," said Angie Holbert, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee has resources and programs all year round.