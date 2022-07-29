33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park

The festival is a three-day cultural event that started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists who want to showcase local African American art.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-day cultural event that celebrates African American art and celebrates local artists will continue through the weekend in Knoxville.

The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists. They wanted to showcase African American art and share cultural art forms throughout the community. It includes food, merchandise and performances from across the world.

Organizers said the event gives African American Appalachian Arts an avenue to connect with the Knoxville community by offering new kinds of activities.

Kuumba Watoto Dance and Drum ensemble and Indigenous Vibes will perform throughout the festival with the sounds and movements of traditional West African drums. Each night will end with a live band performance.

The 2022 festival was also organized in memory of Nkechi Ajanaku and David Oluseye Coney. It's theme is "uplifting the legacy of our ancestors."

On Saturday, the festival starts at 12 p.m. with the Kuumba Marketplace where attendees can find traditional crafts, clothing and food. It will continue throughout the celebrations.

Then, at 12:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment before a local talent showcase with an open microphone and spoken word performances starting at 4:30 p.m. Celebrations conclude with a live concert by DLY2.

The festival will be at Morningside Park and Haley Heritage Square over the weekend.