7th Annual "Trek for Troops" benefit walk starts Saturday morning in Clinton

The walk benefits Darkhorse Lodge, a free retreat for combat veterans where they can relax with other veterans.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The 7th Annual Trek for Troops Benefit Walk is set to kick off Saturday morning in Clinton, benefiting an organization that helps combat veterans relax and connect with people who walked in their boots.

The event is scheduled to start at the Commerce Street Parking Lot at 8:30 a.m. with registration for the event opening at 7:45 a.m. Organizers said they would go on the walk rain or shine and refreshments would be provided. Donations went to the Blackhorse Lodge.

The organization gives combat veterans a place where they can relax, surrounded by other veterans who understand their experiences. Last year, the Trek for Troops event raised $51,311 to support the lodge.

Its name comes from the 3/5 "Darkhorse" unit, according to the organization's website. The unit lost 25 Marines, and the retreat is meant to honor them.