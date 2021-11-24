A Christmas operation: "Light Up Lakeshore" event starts Sunday

The 'Operation: Light Up Lakeshore' event starts Saturday with vendors, food trucks and fun for the whole family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Thanksgiving is over and people have eaten their fill, it's time to kick off off the holiday season! Families can start the holiday festivities at Lakeshore Park, with the 'Operation: Light Up Lakeshore' event.

Organizers said more than 35 vendors will be at the event with four food trucks. There will also be music from the Party Boys with tons of activities for children. The event will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. as the lights start to turn on across the park.

Sponsors had the chance to donate at different levels, corresponding to different levels of support. For example, people had the chance to donate $6,000 to light up a 30-foot Norway Spruce tree near the Haslam Monument.

Anyone who donated more than $1,000 will also have their name or logo on the event shirt. All sponsors are recognized on Lakeshore Park's website.

The event is free for anyone to attend. There will be holiday photos, a dance party, snowball fights, and Fit4Mom mini sessions.