'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville

ChocolateFest brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville.

The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.

Vendors may offer samples, but it is not a required part of the event. There will also be entertainment on the stage and on the main floor.

Saturday's event will mark the seventh time organizers brought ChocolateFest to East Tennessee. There are tastings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The tastings are available for people with the VIP Tasting Pass, and each tasting lasts 45 minutes.

Kids can get into the main vendor floor for free, and general admission tickets cost $10. Organizers said that 20% of all general admission sales will go directly to the Ronald McDonald House charity.