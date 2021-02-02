x
A Doggone good time: Tennessee Valley Kennel Club hosts dog show over the weekend

The dog show continues over the weekend into Sunday, from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dog shows can be ruff, with hours spent grooming dogs and training them to show off their skills. But all the work was worth it for the owner of one English bulldog at the Tennessee Valley Kennel Club dog show at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

On Saturday "Netherlands Rosario Semper Fi" took home the award for being the best dog in the show. His owner, Edward Casey, said that it was the major he received.

"It's very exciting," he said. "It's a step in the right direction towards a championship."

The event is organized by the Tennessee Valley Kennel Club, which conducts competitive shows of purebred dogs. It also organizes other kinds of events to connect people with dogs and educate attendees about canine health and responsible dog ownership.

