A world of color: Clinch Ave. viaduct painted in rainbow colors to celebrate World's Fair 40th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Clinch Avenue Viaduct is sporting some new colors to celebrate one of the most colorful times in Knoxville's history.

People who walk through World's Fair Park will now be treated to a rainbow of colors under the viaduct, which was painted in honor of the 1982 World's Fair 40th anniversary.

Color filled the city when the world came to Knoxville, and it was represented in the rainbow colors that striped the 1982 World's Fair flag next to the iconic red flame. Color could be found all over World's Fair Park among the sea of tents and attractions, the flags of many nations, and of course the world's largest Rubik's Cube.

World's Fair Park will soon host a kickoff celebration for the 40th anniversary on May 21. It'll include cultural exhibits, technology demonstrations, vendors, a Ferris wheel, merchandise, and fireworks.