South Knoxville to hold first-ever AAPI Night Market at Hi-Wire

People will be able to enjoy lots of delicious Asian street food along with art vendors, activities and more!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville will soon hold the city's first night market to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Girls Gotta Eat Good Asian Bakery, Seoul Brothers, Hong's Kitchen and Bubbles and Cream are partnering together to host the first-ever Knox AAPI Night Market at Hi-Wire Brewing on Barber Street.

The event is family-friendly, free to attend and is happening on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. You can find out more on the AAPI Night Market event page.

“This event is a celebration of Knoxville’s thriving AAPI culture. We hope to continue to support local AAPI-owned businesses with our association. We are very excited for this event! What better way to immerse yourself in east Tennessee’s thriving AAPI community than through food, fun, and friends,” said Vic Scott, co-owner of Seoul Brothers.

The event will feature more than 20 Asian food vendors, art vendors, activities and more. Street food vendors will also be on the scene with delicious options such as Korean corndogs, pork adobo siopao, bubble tea, and more.

“With this event, we hope to uplift and support AAPI businesses in Knoxville. For many Asian-owned businesses, getting exposure and support for their business is a challenge. Through this event, we hope we can increase sales and exposure for these Knox-area Asian-owned businesses,” Carr said.