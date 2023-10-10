Knox AAPI Business Association to host night market in November

The second-ever AAPI Night Market in Knoxville is on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Business Association is hosting a Fall Asian Night Market in November.

This family-friendly event will feature Asian food trucks and over 20 Asian food vendors, art vendors, activities and more. The purpose of this event is to celebrate AAPI culture and support Asian-owned businesses in Knoxville.

It's taking place on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing located at 2020 Barber St.

This is the second-ever AAPI Night Market in Knoxville. Jessica Carr of Girls Gotta Eat Good Asian Bakery and Vic Scott of Seoul Brothers, Hong’s Kitchen and Bubbles & Cream started the Knox AAPI Business Association to lift up and support AAPI businesses in Knoxville through events and business resources.

“We will have some returning vendors from our first AAPI Night Market, but we also will have some new vendors to add to the mix. Guests can expect warm foods and drinks to go along with the fall theme of the market,” Carr said.

Vendors will include a variety of Asian street food vendors, artists and activities such as henna. There will also be Asian fusion food items by some vendors. Food options will include pork adobo, lumpia, bulgogi with kimchi, empanadas, hot mushroom brew tea, bubble tea, onigiri, sesame noodles, mooncakes and more.

“With this event, we hope to uplift and support AAPI businesses in Knoxville. For many Asian-owned businesses, getting exposure and support for their business is a challenge. Through this event, we hope to increase sales and exposure for these Knox-area Asian-owned businesses,” Carr said.

The first event had over 1,300 attendees with almost all vendors selling out within a couple of hours of the market. Now with this number in mind, vendors will be better equipped to make sure they make enough food this time around.

“We plan on doing at least two AAPI night markets a year moving forward. We decided to do it because the first was so successful and the vendors expressed interest in doing another," Carr said.

Volunteers will be there helping to direct traffic and ensure the market goes smoothly for attendees.

“We were so excited to see how much the community has embraced our event. It shows the overwhelming support for the AAPI community. With the experience of the first market under our belt, we are confident we are better prepared to service the community for our second event,” said Vic Scott.