10 ABOUT TOWN: A hummingbird festival, pop-up motorcade and a socially distant makers market

If you're looking for a safe way to get out of the house check out some of these events happening this weekend

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Learn all about this fast fluttering bird, at the annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival. The multi-week event includes several lectures and activities with limited capacity available. On Saturday, Aug. 22, guests will get a behind-the-scenes peek at how scientists capture birds for banding and why that process is important.

Tennessee Stage Company and 70/30 Creatives are taking their annual Shakespeare performances OFF the square and over to Ijams Nature Center. Performances are limited to 50 audience members. It’s free to attend, but with limited capacity, you might have to put your name on a waiting list. Simply email yourevent@ijams.org with your name, performance date and the number of tickets. Shakespeare OFF the Square is performing ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’

‘The Trails that can’t be Concord’ is a semi-virtual race. Runners have until Sunday, Aug. 23 to run the five-mile or five-kilometer course in Farragut. You can run it as many times as you want to improve your time, but the cut-off is 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $20 to participate.

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Not all bugs you find in your backyard garden are harmful to your plants. The UT Gardens is hosting a virtual workshop on Friday at noon called ‘Good Bug, Bad Bug.’ The class is free, but you’ll want to register online to receive your ZOOM link.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

The Market Square Farmers' Market is in a new location this year. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local produce, art, meat and more at Mary Costa Plaza outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The first hour is reserved for elderly and immune-compromised shoppers.

Join the Suffrage Coalition for a pop-up motorcade to celebrate the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Just decorate your car and meet under the overpass on Jackson Ave. on Saturday at 10 a.m. to line up in the parade. The cars will drive through downtown Knoxville beginning at 11.

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

The deadline to design a one-of-a-kind face mask for people in Knoxville is Sunday. Dogwood Arts launched the competition, along with Prestige Cleaners. The winners will be announced on Wednesday with the leading designs set to be printed and sold as a fundraiser for Dogwood Arts. All you have to do is print out the mask template and let those creative juices flow.

The first-ever Old City Mini-Market is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio of Jackson Terminal. Ten local artists and makers will be set up to share their craft. Visitors must wear a mask and follow all of the social distancing guidelines.

The Eastside Sunday Market is every week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Hardy Park on MLK Jr. Ave. Shop seasonal produce, handmade crafts and homemade food.

Author Jack Neely will discuss his new book, ‘Historic Bearden,’ in a free virtual event on Sunday at 2 p.m. Send Union Ave Books an email to request a ZOOM link.