10 About Town: A monster bash, the Fanboy Expo, and a trick-or-treat carnival

Celebrate Halloween this weekend with tons of fun events around East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, October 28, 2021

Get spooky and “boo-sy” at Muse Knoxville on Thursday! This event will have a costume contest, themed drinks, trivia and other Halloween tricks-and-treats. All proceeds from Muse After Dark goes towards creating Muse for All –programming for all kids regardless of economic, social or physical barriers. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Each ticket includes your first drink.

The City of Oak Ridge is hosting its 39th Annual Halloween Party: The Monster Mash Bash! This free walk-thru event is held for children ages 4 to 10, but the whole family is welcome to attend. Register your family ahead of time and the event will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pigeon Forge Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Community Spooktacular and Safety Day event! Starting at 3:30 p.m., this event will be held in the Pigeon Forge Community Center parking lot. There will be trick-or-treating, costume contests, safety day demonstrations and much more!

Friday, October 29, 2021

Drive-in at the Midway continues with the Pixar movie, “Coco.” Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Entry is not allowed once the movie begins so it is important to arrive early! Reservations are not required, and the first few rows are available for those who want to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie.

The Fanboy Expo, “Tennessee’s largest pop culture event,” will begin on Friday at the Knoxville Convention Center. The convention runs from Friday to Sunday and will host celebrity guests like William Shatner and George Takei.

Saturday, October 30, 2021

The 4th annual Halloween Bar Crawl kicks off at 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Knoxville on Saturday! Enjoy two free drinks with your ticket, waved cover at all nine venues and a custom badge and lanyard. If your costume makes you feel confident, you can also sign up to participate in a $1,000 costume contest!

Enjoy a spooky candlelit tour at the Ramsey House and learn all about the spirits that still roam the rooms and grounds. Before and after your 30-minute tour, enjoy s’mores and refreshments around a warm bonfire!

Bewitching Beast: Scary to Lose is a food-allergy and family-friendly event in which participants can learn all about different creatures and plants! There is no food at this event but families who come dressed up in costumes will be entered to win a prize. The event takes place at the University of Tennessee gardens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

Downtown Morristown presents Fall-o-Ween Fest on Main Street! The fall festival will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with plenty of games, music, trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and much more! Enjoy the Fall-o-ween Street Dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., along with a costume party at the 1907 Brewing Company in downtown Morristown!

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating and shopping at a spooky market in the Old Sevier neighborhood! Vendors are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and so are you. Businesses all along Sevier Ave and Island Home will also be handing out candy. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Ripley’s Trick or Treat Kick Off Karnival is taking place at the plaza in front of the Ripley’s Aquarium of Smokies in Gatlinburg. This event will have contests, costumed characters, games, food vendors and lots of candy! Ripley’s Haunted Adventure sponsors the annual event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be Trick or Treating in downtown Gatlinburg that begins at 5 p.m.