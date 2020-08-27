10 About Town: A virtual play, big truck scavenger hunt and community festival

The last weekend of August is filled with socially-distant outdoor activities

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

UT Gardens is hosting a Parent-Child Creative Dance 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is designed for children ages 3-6 and is taught by Registered Somatic Movement Educator Angela Hill. Class participants will be spaced out at a safe distance. Registration costs $10 per family with proceeds benefiting The Women LLC, which funds Black-owned start-ups.

Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

Vintage Market Days returns to Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center this weekend. The flea market-style event features original art, antiques, jewelry, and more. Vendors will be spaced out for social distancing, and organizers are limiting capacity to 50% of the usual crowd. Admission ranges from $5 to $10, and the event runs Friday through Sunday. Masks are required.

The actors at Flying Anvil Theatre were tired of waiting to perform, so they came up with an entirely virtual season. The first show runs Friday through Sunday. It’s called Branching Out and follows a family that finds out during a ZOOM call that their father has a secret child. You can buy a streaming pass to watch the inventive comedy for $5.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Saturday marks the final day to log your miles for the Run With HOPE 5K. The event went virtual this year due to COVID-Registration costs $25 and that includes a T-shirt and goody bag. The event benefits the Hope Resource Center, a free healthcare facility for women that focuses on reproductive health.

The Market Square Farmers' Market is in a new location this year. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local produce, art, meat and more at Mary Costa Plaza outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The first hour is reserved for elderly and immune-compromised shoppers.

The Historic Ramsey House is hosting an event called ‘Bears & Brunch’ on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to enjoy coffee and pastries while they will learn how to paint a picture of bears walking through the woods. Admission costs $35, and seating is limited.

If you miss road races, the Pigeon Forge Midnight 8K is Saturday at 11 p.m. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the event will have a rolling start with 50 runners beginning every 15 minutes. There won’t be a post-race ceremony or food at the finish line.

Visitors to Zoo Knoxville can go on a special safari scavenger hunt on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heavy duty machines and vehicles will be set up throughout the park as part of the Big Truck Safari. Unlike past ‘Touch-A-Truck’ events at the zoo, this event is about the thrill of the hunt instead of a hands-on experience. Big Truck Safari is included with admission, and the first 500 kids inside the gates will receive a free construction hat.

For the third year in a row, kayakers, paddle-boarders, and canoers will float down Beaver Creek for the annual ‘Powell Station Flotilla.’ The event is free, and boats will be staged to support social distancing. The flotilla begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Landing at Powell High School. In addition to the flotilla, there will be a disc golf tournament, cornhole tournament, skating competition, 5K and fun walk, and a history of Powell presentation. The activities run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers encourage guests to follow social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing policies.

Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020